StaFi Price Tops $0.33 (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, StaFi has traded down 8% against the dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $19.95 million and $2.24 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00095844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00266004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000129 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

