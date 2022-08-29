StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

