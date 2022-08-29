StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kamada by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.