StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.98.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
