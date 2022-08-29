StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OTIC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

