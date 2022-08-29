StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

