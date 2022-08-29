StockNews.com Upgrades Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of -0.95. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

