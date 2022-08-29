StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

