Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STRM. TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of STRM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,132. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Stories

