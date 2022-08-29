Stride (NYSE:LRN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Up 0.0 %

LRN opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1,179.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,271,000 after buying an additional 1,836,679 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 331.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after buying an additional 602,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $17,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 343,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.