Student Coin Achieves Market Cap of $21.57 Million (STC)

Student Coin (STC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Student Coin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $205,588.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Student Coin

Student Coin is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io. Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC.

Buying and Selling Student Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

