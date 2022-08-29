Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0484 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

SMU.UN traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$16.06 and a 12 month high of C$24.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

