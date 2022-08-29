Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 897.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.77. 9,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

