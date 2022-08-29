Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 532.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,494 shares during the period. ForgeRock accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ForgeRock worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORG. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $77,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

FORG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. 3,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. ForgeRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

