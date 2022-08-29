Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $235,000 in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,489. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.