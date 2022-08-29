Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. 46,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

