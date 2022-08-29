Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 1,785 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 79.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 112.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Moderna by 25.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,058. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $108,904.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $108,904.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,056 shares of company stock worth $93,502,624. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.