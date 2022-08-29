Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 74,355 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,355 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.06. 26,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

