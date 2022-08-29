Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 2,040 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

