Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 393 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

