Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.75.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.7 %

SUI stock opened at $160.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.52. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after acquiring an additional 694,563 shares during the period.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

