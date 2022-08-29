Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.15

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Sunland Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.81, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Sunland Group

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. The company operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in the land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

