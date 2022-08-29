Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDGGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Sunland Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.81, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Sunland Group

(Get Rating)

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. The company operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in the land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

See Also

Dividend History for Sunland Group (ASX:SDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.