SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSSS shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.
SuRo Capital Stock Performance
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
