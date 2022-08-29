suterusu Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $15,224.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085310 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

