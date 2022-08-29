Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.