Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Synopsys worth $170,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.70. 22,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,316. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average of $316.19.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
