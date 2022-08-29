Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Synopsys worth $170,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,833,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.70. 22,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,316. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average of $316.19.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.