Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 million, a P/E ratio of 197.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

