Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Taboola.com Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taboola.com (TBLAW)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.