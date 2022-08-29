Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Taboola.com Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

