Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Down 39% This Week

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 39% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $357,298.59 and approximately $8,624.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00167477 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000285 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

