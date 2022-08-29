Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $191.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.36.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Target Price Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $160.62 on Monday. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Articles
