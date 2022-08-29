TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

TMVWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

TeamViewer Trading Down 4.0 %

TeamViewer stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

