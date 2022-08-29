Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TBNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.16. 5,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.49. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

