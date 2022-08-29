Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.76

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 501755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
Tesco Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.