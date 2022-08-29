Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.76

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 501755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Tesco Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Tesco

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.