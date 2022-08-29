TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

