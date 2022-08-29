TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
