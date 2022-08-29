Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 5,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

About Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 59,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,583 over the last three months.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

