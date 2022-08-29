Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 5,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,029. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
