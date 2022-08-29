The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.58

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 25793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

