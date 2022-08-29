The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Short Interest Update

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $44.46.
About Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
