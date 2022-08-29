The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,716. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.