The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $25.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Affirm by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 271,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

