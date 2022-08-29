The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Consumer Edge downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Consumer Edge now has a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. The Hain Celestial Group traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 2110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 292,370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

