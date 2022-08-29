The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.02 million, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

