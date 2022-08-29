The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

PNC traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

