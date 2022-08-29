TOKPIE (TKP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,358.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $30,358.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

