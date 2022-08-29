Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

