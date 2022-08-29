TotemFi (TOTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,541.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $158,513.46 and approximately $9,541.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00820832 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TotemFi Coin Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.