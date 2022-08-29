TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $721.36.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cfra upped their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransDigm Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $631.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.40. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.