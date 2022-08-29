Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0979 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,061. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

