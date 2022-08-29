Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Receives GBX 241.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.75 ($2.92).

BBOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.20) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax Big Box REIT

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Wu Gang purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Tritax Big Box REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 295.52. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 171.39 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.