Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Up 44.3 %

Shares of TRKAW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.13. 38,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,856. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Troika Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.