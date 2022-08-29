Truist Financial Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.