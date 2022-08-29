Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 639,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

